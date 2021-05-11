Family Guy and American Dad get travel deal

ITV2 ‘adult cartoons’ get a new sponsorship deal.

KAYAK – a travel search engine – has become the sponsor of Family Guy and American Dad shows on ITV2 for four months into and over this summer.

“It’s no secret that it’s been a tough year for the travel industry, but given travel is slowly starting to come back, we’re excited to show people that we’re ready once they are feeling safe and confident enough to travel again. Spark Foundry have been the perfect partner to help us secure this sponsorship and reach this audience at a critical time.” – Per Christiansen, Vice President, EMEA Marketing at KAYAK

Since 2004, KAYAK has been, they note, ‘revolutionising the travel industry helping travellers around the globe to make confident travel decisions.’

With this new sponsorship, KAYAK aims to reach a young and travel-hungry audience as the UK gears up to travel restrictions loosening and the travel market reopening.

The campaign, now running will continue through to Monday 6th September 2021.

The deal was brokered by Spark Foundry, a UK Acceleration agency that arranged the sponsorship for KAYAK and ITV2’s Family Guy and American Dad, in partnership with SPP Media.

“As travel returns, we knew keeping KAYAK front of mind in ITV2’s younger, travel-hungry audiences would be most effective. We saw this comedy show partnership as a great opportunity to do this and are thrilled to be putting KAYAK front and centre to accelerate their business as borders reopen.” – Pete Edwards, CEO, Spark Foundry