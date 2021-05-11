Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith podcast for BBC Sounds

Pemberton and Shearsmith return to host Inside Inside No. 9 on BBC Sounds, the companion podcast to Series 6 of Inside No. 9.

Following each episode of the BBC Two anthology of darkly twisted tales, the writers and stars will discuss the inspiration behind each story and reveal behind-the-scenes insights and secrets. Guests in this series include actors Kevin Bishop, Sarah Parish and members of the crew, from the director to the composer.

The new series follows three special episodes of the podcast, dedicated to the best stories from across the five series so far as chosen by fans during the Classic No. 9 Championships.

Steve and Reece pore over The Riddle Of The Sphinx, A Quiet Night In and The 12 Days Of Christine, with the help from fan questions on Classic No. 9 available now on BBC Sounds.

“We are thrilled to be able to dissect each episode of Inside No. 9 on the podcast again alongside all the brilliant people who make the show with us. There will be a few surprises in store, with special guests appearing and secrets to be revealed, all from the inside, of Inside No. 9…” – Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton statement

Series 6 of Inside No. 9 began this week on BBC Two and includes six original stories broadcast weekly, with guest stars including Adrian Dunbar from Line of Duty and Sian Clifford from Fleabag.

Inside Inside No. 9 will be available straight after each television episode airs.