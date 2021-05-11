Rough Trade NYC moves to Rockefeller Center

Following seven successful years in Williamsburg with an inaugural location on North 9th Street, Rough Trade NYC is to move over the East River.

“Following the impact of COVID-19, Rough Trade’s decision to relocate reflects a wider reimagination of cities worldwide”

“Manhattan has a glorious history of great record stores. Now there’s an exciting present as well. The opportunities afforded by the pandemic in the reconfiguration of central city districts have brought us, counter-intuitively, to the heart of New York, an area barren of record stores for years. But Rough Trade’s instinct has always been to surprise!” – Rough Trade Co-Owner Stephen Godfroy

Rough Trade was founded on the doorstep of punk, 1976, Ladbroke Grove, west London. The small shop was inspired by the City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco, where visitors were encouraged to hang out in the store as much as buy books. Within a year, Rough Trade had become a hub for the burgeoning DIY and punk culture and was the point of contact for a whole host of groups and labels.

Today, Rough Trade operates four city stores in the UK in West and East London, Bristol, and Nottingham plus the one stateside city store, in New York.

The new Rough Trade NYC will be located at Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, on Avenue of the Americas between 49-50th Streets, just steps from the iconic Radio City Music Hall.

Opening this June, Rough Trade NYC at Rockefeller Center, will provide the artist community and fanbases a place of vinyl culture pilgrimage with not just a cutting-edge music retail experience – marrying the romance of analogue with the intelligence of technology – but also a music event partnership with Rockefeller Center.

Aiming to commence later this year, Rockefeller Center and Rough Trade together will curate live public events with a quarterly series that will take place at the iconic Rainbow Room in addition to outdoor events at Rockefeller Plaza.

“It is especially fitting to welcome Rough Trade to their new home at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, which originally was known as the RCA Building, where phonographs and records played such an important role in the building’s history and are ingrained in its DNA,”

“The Center prides itself on presenting best-in-class experiences and offerings that can only be found here, and Rough Trade is an incredible addition to our campus as New York’s leading 21st century expression of music and vinyl culture.” – EB Kelly, Tishman Speyer Managing Director overseeing Rockefeller Center

Since opening their first store in Williamsburg in 2013, Rough Trade has joined an illustrious list of iconic New York record stores, from Bobby Robinson’s Bobby’s Records, The Commodore Music Shop, Time Square Records, Record Mart, Disc-O-Mat, Crazy Eddie’s, Record Explosion, to Midnight Records, Venus Records, Rocks in Your Head, 99 Record, Other Music, Pantasia, and many more.

Rough Trade’s inaugural NYC location was a giant ex-warehouse building that used shipping containers as interior spaces. It featured a venue, café, pop-up activations, creating an east coast Mecca for music lovers of all ages and tastes. Thousands of gigs and vinyl sales later, Rough Trade is now upping its game, taking the opportunity to leave Williamsburg and move over to Manhattan, downsizing on scale but upsizing on ambition and reach.

“With our programming at Rockefeller Center, we strive to bring New Yorkers some of the newest and most impactful artistic and cultural work of today,”

“Rough Trade is among the most authentic and trusted brands in music and will help elevate our public programming to even higher levels, giving New Yorkers unforgettable experiences at a quintessential New York location, whether outdoors at Rockefeller Plaza or inside the iconic Rainbow Room.” – Michaella Solar-March, Tishman Speyer Managing Director and Global Head of Marketing