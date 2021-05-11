Comedian Mark Watson in search to find Best Dad Joke

Mamia, Aldi’s baby and toddler brand, has today announced a nationwide search for the #BestDadJoke, to celebrate all the Dad jokers this Father’s Day.

“Everyone loves a dad joke and I think that telling some truly awful ones really is a rite of passage when becoming a dad – I’ve definitely told my fair share much to my kids’ embarrassment! I’m excited to see what dads around the UK have up their sleeves and can’t wait to crown the winner.” – Mark Watson

From the head-scratchers to the knee slappers, with the help of British comedian Mark Watson, the supermarket is encouraging Dads to share their most hilarious jokes for the chance to be crowned Aldi’s Best Dad Joker.

Fathers across the UK can take inspiration from the top five celebrity dad kings of comedy, who love to share the entertaining trials and tribulations of fatherhood with Tom Hanks, President Obama, Ryan Reynold, Will Smith and Dax Shepard all giving amusing social commentary as life as a father.

A father himself, head judge Mark Watson has appeared on Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and Have I Got News For You. Mark is the perfect judge to step up to the Dad joke panel, using his expertise in cracking jokes to hunt down the UK’s Best Dad Joker. Mark will select a shortlist of five of the best Dad jokers in the lead up to Father’s Day, with one overall winner receiving the crown.

Dads who fancy themselves as a connoisseur of jokes and all things punny should submit their entries via Facebook and Twitter from 4th May to 16th May using the hashtag #BestDadJoke.

The winner will be crowned Aldi’s Best Dad Joker and will take home a £100 Aldi voucher to spend on Mamia products or a treat for themselves, Dad can decide.

“I think the fact the wine aisle is right next to the baby products says everything you need to know about being a father or mother” – ATV agony aunt Vivian Summers