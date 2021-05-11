Nathan Evans gives River Thames a Wellerman rendition

Nathan Evans did his first-ever live performance of his chart-topping, record-breaking sea shanty, ‘Wellerman’ on Monday, May 10, and what more fitting a way to do it than aboard a boat on the water?

“I’ve been waiting to do my first live performance for so long since getting the number one and announcing my tour. If I was going to do it anywhere it was going to be on the water so I’m really glad GoBoat gave me the opportunity to do just that. I’ve had some real fun performing on the GoBoat and taking a look around Canary Wharf for the first time.” – Nathan Evans, GoBoat Ambassador



Evans was seen playing his guitar and singing a selection of his tracks in the heart of the capital’s financial district, with London’s O2 and Canary Wharf skyline providing an epic backdrop for this memorable occasion.

On the eve of The Brits, the Scot took to London’s River Thames to celebrate the launch of eco-friendly, self-drive boat company GoBoat‘s new site in Canary Wharf. The postman turned musician Evans, performed his set aboard a GoBoat which included the first performance of his upcoming single, “Told You So“.

“With The Brits just around the corner, we couldn’t have picked a better place to perform than by the O2 and who knows, maybe there will be a little sea shanty surprise at the awards?” – Nathan Evans

GoBoat London, which already has sites in Paddington and Kingston, will open its new Canary Wharf site to the public from Monday 17th May when groups of eight, in line with government guidelines, can charter the electric boats and set sail down around the Docklands.

Guests can choose between one, two or three-hour trips and enjoy a leisurely cruise with the boats travelling at speeds of 4km/hour. The experience is both dog and child friendly with life jackets and buoyancy aids provided and no prior boating knowledge is necessary as a full tutorial is issued before setting sail.

Book your GoBoat experience at www.goboat.co.uk