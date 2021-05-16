Fight Sports secures rights to Mayweather’s return in 50+ countries

FIGHT SPORTS™ has secured the rights to the highly-anticipated return of Floyd Mayweather. His fight vs. the internet-famous Logan Paul will take place on June 6.

The rights span 50 countries including most of Asia, as well as the Middle East/North Africa region, and several countries throughout Europe including Spain and Portugal.

The event will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

12-time World Champion Mayweather is regarded as one of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history while Logan Paul has more than 56M followers across various platforms, so this ‘Special Event’ is sure to be one of the most buzzworthy boxing events of the year.

“Events where boxing greats and sports-entertainers share the ring have drawn incredible audiences around the world in the past, including Muhammad Ali’s exhibition against Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki in 1976, which was viewed by 1.4bn worldwide,” Fight Sports note

On May 22nd, FIGHT SPORTS™ will also broadcast in 50 countries the unification bout to declare the Undisputed Junior-Welterweight World Champion between undefeated titleholders Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez to crown the best fighter in the division.

