Cast of ‘The Nevers’ spotted on the South Bank in Victorian Steampunk car

Commuters were transported back in time today when Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, James Norton and Zackary Momoh took a Victorian style car for a drive in London.

City workers and cyclists looked on in surprise as the actors sped through the city testing out the prop from upcoming drama The Nevers, in which they all star.

The drama is set in Victorian London, which is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing.

But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger.

It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

The Nevers, which also stars Nick Frost and Eleanor Tomlinson, airs on Sky Atlantic (and NOW TV) from 17 May.