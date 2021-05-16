ITV reveals celebrity line-up for ‘Cooking with the Stars’

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, the series will pair eight celebrities with a professional chef who will mentor them as they hone their cooking skills.

Donning their aprons will be comedian and actor Griff Rhys-Jones, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, DJ and songwriter Naughty Boy, performer and presenter Denise Van Outen, actress Catherine Tyldesley, McFly’s Harry Judd, comedian and actor Johnny Vegas and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

The celebrities will be trained by their mentor chefs to produce delicious dishes that will be judged by the remaining professionals.

“Each week the celebrities will be cooking up a storm in a bid to outdo their rivals but who will come out top? Time will tell who has got the skills of a pro chef and who’s getting the chop.” – ITV press Office

The bottom two will then have to fight for their place in the competition, creating a dish without any help from their mentor. Who goes will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs who could end up voting for their protégé to leave the competition.

The professional chefs taking part in the show are Rosemary Shrager, Nisha Katona, Joseph Denison Carey, Mark Sargeant, Jack Stein, Judy Joo, Tristan Welch and Francesco Mazzei.

Cooking With The Stars – a partnership between Marks & Spencer, ITV and South Shore – will air on ITV and the ITV Hub this summer.