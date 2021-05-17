Free-to-air entertainment network ‘GREAT!’ to launch next week

Free-to-air entertainment network GREAT! is launching in the UK on Tuesday 25th May.

GREAT! movies, GREAT! movies action, GREAT! movies classic and GREAT! tv are all winging their way to platforms such as Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.

Below is a rundown of what viewers can expect from each of the channels:

GREAT! movies

Free-to-air blockbusters, contemporary hits, cult classics and feature film favourites, including Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, Ridley Scott’s sci-fi epic Prometheus featuring Michael Fassbender and Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt and Logan Lerman in war drama Fury.

GREAT! movies classic

Celebrating the very best of classic cinema and modern moviemaking including the Oscar-winning musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, Oliver!, the classic Hitchcock thriller Psycho, and Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

GREAT! movies action

The no-holds barred movie channel that takes on all-comers and rarely leaves without a fight. From classic John Wayne westerns to cult Jean-Claude Van Damme actioners.

GREAT! tv

Celebrating the love and excitement of great drama and entertainment with a familiar mix of scripted series, nostalgia and popular gameshows, including timeless series such as Murder, She Wrote, Charlie’s Angels, Starsky & Hutch, Hart to Hart, and classic Who Wants to Be A Millionaire.

Narrative Entertainment acquired Sony Entertainment’s Movie and Entertainment channels in May 2021, re-branding them as ‘GREAT!’.

The new televisual offerings will replace Sony Movies, Sony Movies Action, Sony Movies Classic and the Sony Channel.