Verity Bowditch and Michael Pearce open Clean Kitchen Camden

Sustainable vegan food brand Clean Kitchen has announced its first sit-down restaurant ppening in Camden’s Buck Street Market.

Made In Chelsea’s Verity Bowditch and former YouTube star Michael Pearce, are opening a brand-new vegan restaurant at the UK’s first dedicated market for the conscious consumer.

“We can’t wait to open at Buck Street Market come June and deliver everything Clean Kitchen is about to a brand new, sustainably-minded audience.” – Verity Bowditch, Co-Founder of Clean Kitchen

Plant-based, eco-friendly casual dining concept, Clean Kitchen will be heading to Camden Town’s sustainable food and retail destination Buck Street Market this June. Opening just one year after the brand launched, Clean Kitchen Camden will be the first outlet with sit-down dining. It will house space for up to 42 dining covers across two floors within the Market’s unique and colourful shipping containers.

Growing the business from a small delivery-only kitchen in Brighton, to one of the UK’s most talked-about vegan enterprises, Clean Kitchen will serve its flavour-packed hero dishes, from its signature burgers to vegan chicken wraps, Mexican bowls, Asian satay salads and more. The menu will also boast new sweet treats including a mouth-watering Banoffee Vegan Pot!

Clean Kitchen, which currently operates six dark kitchens across London and the South of England, delivers a unique mix of eco-friendly, vegan cuisine, using only sustainable packaging. Michael and Verity have big ambitions to grow Clean into the largest and greenest plant-based food franchise in the country.

The Clean Kitchen brand itself was born out of the first lockdown, started by Michael Pearce, a former YouTuber, who subsequently teamed up with Made in Chelsea TV personality Verity Bowditch, a knowledgeable vegan who has a degree in Biomedical Science and a lifelong passion for animal welfare. Together they worked with a seasoned vegan chef and top nutritionist to create an innovative menu and quickly gained local attention for being the only vegan burger brand in Brighton at the time.

“We were very selective when choosing where to launch our debut restaurant, and with sustainability at the forefront of Clean Kitchen, Buck Street Market provides the perfect location within which to grow our brand.

“The destination itself embraces sustainability like no other and aligns seamlessly with our goals to become an entirely carbon neutral company, as well as our initiative to implement the UK’s first re-usable delivery system to support our zero-waste packaging strategy.” – Verity Bowditch, Co-Founder of Clean Kitchen

Buck Street Market maintains its commitment to sustainable practices and processes, including an emphasis on recycling and the zero-single-use plastic policy on-site. A one-way system, floor markers for social distancing, and hand sanitiser stations will remain in operation, and Clean Kitchen will, like all businesses, continues to adhere to government guidelines on social distancing and cleaning.

Clean Kitchen Camden at Buck Street Market opens on Wednesday 9th June 2021