Come From Away extends West End run

As the multi-award-winning Come From Away prepares to welcome audiences back to the Phoenix Theatre in London from 22 July, the international hit musical this week announces its extension in the West End until February 2022.

Winner of every major Best Musical award when it opened in the West End in March 2019, Come From Away tells the remarkable and inspiring true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Twenty years ago on 11 September 2001, the world stopped. On 12 September and in the years following, their stories of kindness, generosity and love have moved us all.

To celebrate the human-kindness shown by many on that terrible day, when a few tried to bring terror to America the musical has with its positive message sold-out record-breaking engagements on Broadway, in Canada, throughout Australia, and on a 60-city North American Tour.

Come From Away was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre. The production is staged in the UK by Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith & Brant Theatricals.

The show stars Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (Kevin T/Garth and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others), Kate Graham (Diane and others), Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), and Cat Simmons (Hannah and others), with Chiara Baronti, Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Alexander McMorran, Micha Richardson, Jennifer Tierney and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

Tickets for Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre are available via comefromawaylondon.co.uk.