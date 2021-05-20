Kevin Clifton, Faye Tozer, Charlotte Gooch and Cavin Cornwall are Singin’ in the Rain

Michael Harrison and Jonathan Church announced this week that Kevin Clifton, Faye Tozer, Charlotte Gooch and Cavin Cornwall are to join Adam Cooper to lead the Chichester Festival Theatre and Stage Entertainment production of the Olivier Award-nominated musical Singin’ in the Rain.

The production will play a strictly limited run at Sadler’s Wells from Friday 30 July – Sunday 5 September 2021, ahead of a 2022 UK tour – the tour cast is yet to be confirmed.

Former professional Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton will play Cosmo Brown. Steps and stage star Faye Tozer ( plays leading lady Lina Lamont.

Principal casting is completed by Charlotte Gooch as aspiring actress Kathy Seldon and Cavin Cornwall as film producer, RF Simpson.

They will join the acclaimed star Adam Cooper, who returns to the show with his legendary performance as Don Lockwood, having earned critical acclaim in the role at Chichester Festival Theatre and again when the show transferred to London’s Palace Theatre. Adam is one of the most celebrated stars to perform at Sadler’s Wells, where he has headlined Matthew Bourne’s iconic production of Swan Lake, as well as many other productions.

Singin’ in the Rain will also reunite the original director Jonathan Church with choreographer Andrew Wright.

Don Lockwood is a silent movie star with everything he could want – fame, adulation and a well-publicised ‘romance’ with his co-star Lina Lamont. But Hollywood is about to change forever. There is rumour in the studio of a new kind of film, where the actors actually talk … and sing … and dance. Can Don and the uniquely voiced Lina make the transition, and will chorus girl Kathy Seldon fulfil her dream of stardom and capture Don’s heart along the way?

Related Story: Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds to star Kevin Clifton and Claire Richards

This production of Singin’ in the Rain opened at Chichester Festival Theatre and extended due to unprecedented public demand, before a transfer to London which received huge critical acclaim and four Olivier Award nominations. It played to more than 750,000 people…. some leaving the theatre a little wetter than when they arrived.

Singin’ in the Rain features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make ’em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin’ in the Rain. Original screenplay and adaptations are by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Reuniting the original Chichester production team, Singin’ in the Rain will be directed by Jonathan Church, with Olivier Award-nominated choreography by Andrew Wright. The production is designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell. Stuart Burt is Casting Director.

The stage production of Singin’ in the Rain is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, regularly voted the most popular film musical of all time.

Performances:



Friday 30 July – Sunday 5 September 2021, 020 7863 8000, www.sadlerswells.com