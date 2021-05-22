Freddie Mercury graphic novel to be released

Legendary rock icon Freddie Mercury is to be honoured in an all-new book inspired by his music, life and words.

Z2 Comics has partnered with Universal Music Group and Mercury Songs Ltd for Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs, the first-ever graphic novel paying tribute to the Queen frontman.

The book will be a journey through Freddie’s life; from his childhood in Zanzibar and India’, through his formative years in England, to becoming the rock star, known and loved by millions around the globe.

Written by Tres Dean, the graphic novel, its PR team note, offers a true insight into the many experiences that helped shape the young Farrokh Bulsara and his compelling existence on and off stage.

The publication features illustrations by Kyla Smith, Robin Richardson, Safiya Zerrougui, Tammy Wang, and Amy Liu, with accompanying cover painting by David Mack.

Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs is available for pre order in softcover ($19.99) and hardcover ($29.99) editions, released in finer comic shops, book and record stores in November.

It is also available exclusively through Z2 in a special hardcover deluxe edition for $99.99 complete with an exclusive vinyl LP, as well as limited edition prints by Sarah Jones, Kyla Smith, and Sanya Anwar.

Mercury is recognised as one of the greatest performers in the history of rock music. His action-packed life took in being an art student, triumphs as the lead vocalist and creative voice behind Queen and a spell as a successful solo singer and songwriter in the 80s.