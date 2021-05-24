John Bishop and Holly Willoughby to guest star on The Masked Dancer

In addition to the show’s regular panel Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, other star names such as David Walliams, will feature.



“I went to The Masked Dancer recording not sure what it would be like, but it was the most fun I’ve had for a long time. The show is crazy – but in a good way – and seeing the video wall with all the viewers and families at home watching gives it an extra spice. It was a really fun evening and I thoroughly enjoyed it.” – John Bishop

Throughout the series that plays out over a week three guest panellists, John Bishop, David Walliams and Holly Willoughby will also pop up to try and guess who is behind the masks.



Celebrities will throw some shapes whilst donning extravagant, colourful costumes which conceal their identity in the new seven-part series. The identity of each performer will be pondered upon by a panel of four celebrities as well as the viewers at home with a series of clues providing some helpful hints.

ITV picked up the twist on the format after the success of The Masked Singer’s second series earlier this year, which ended with over 10 million viewers. As with The Masked Singer, Joel Dommett takes on the role of host.

“How the Masked Dancers are able to pull off the moves they’re doing in these costumes is mind blowing! I absolutely loved joining the panel as a special guest and getting to play detective. You’re all in for a real treat.” – Holly Willoughby