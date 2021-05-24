Cbeebies hit Bluey gets third series

BBC Studios and Disney announced this week that a third season of the multi-award winning series Bluey will premiere globally on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ in all territories outside of Australia, New Zealand, and China.

“Our continued partnership with Disney in bringing Bluey to families across the world is a reflection of our shared passion and love for this wonderful, heartfelt series. We look forward to continuing to give audiences a truly authentic look at a contemporary family and their friends, bringing warmth and humour to daily life.” – Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Executive Producer for Bluey and Director of Children’s Content Partnerships at BBC Studios

This announcement comes after two successful seasons of the hit show on Disney, winning over the hearts of families across the globe with its warmth, humour, and authentic depiction of contemporary family life.

Created by Joe Brumm and produced by the Emmy® award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios, Bluey follows a lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her dad, mum, and four-year-old little sister, Bingo.

In every episode, Bluey uses her limitless Blue Heeler energy to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures. Bluey has proven to be a genuine co-viewing experience, bringing the whole family together to enjoy the show, while delivering impactful and poignant moments for every generation.

Bluey is now available in over 60 countries and is quickly becoming a global hit. Jointly commissioned by BBC Studios & ABC, Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio in association with Screen Queensland and Screen Australia.

“The relatable, heartfelt and humorous storytelling in Bluey continues to captivate our young audiences and their families. We can’t wait to bring a third season of the show to our viewers across the globe.” – Jane Gould, Executive Vice President, Content Research, Insights & Scheduling, Disney General Entertainment

Since launching on its free-to-air home in the UK last month, Bluey has become the top programme on CBeebies in April. It was the number one show in its time slot for 0-6s, and its episodes constitute the top five most requested CBeebies episodes on BBC iPlayer. So far throughout May, Bluey represents nine of the top ten most requested episodes on CBeebies.