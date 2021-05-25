‘Kind, professional and respectful’ what has happened to GMB?

Susanna seems thrilled more than anyone that Bill Turnbull is back by her side.

Good Morning Britain saw Susanna Reid continue her on-screen chemistry with guest co-host Bill Turnbull as they discussed Monday’s programme following his return to guest-host the ITV morning show.

When asked how tired he was following yesterday’s reunion behind the breakfast desk Bill admitted, “I was very very tired but I went to bed very very early [this time] and I’m back in the game!”

Bill is one of a number of guest hosts stepping into the co-anchor role alongside Susanna following the departure of Piers Morgan in March, after one rant too many.

Speaking before his first stint on GMB back in February 2020, Bill noted his style was nothing like that of Morgan:

“… I can say, I don’t have such strong opinions as Piers has and I don’t voice them as much as he likes to. There are quite a few differences between us.”

The differences between a Fleet Street hack and a professional journalist, it seems there were more than anyone could have ever envisaged.

Pictured top: BBC days, Bill and Susanna on Breakfast. Pictured above: today on Good Morning Britain.

“Well there was a huge reaction to your return to the programme yesterday and my favourite headline was the Mail online – ‘Kind, professional and respectful, GMB viewers go wild for Bill Turnbull’s return complete with a technical gaffe, his healthy look, a red-faced Susanna Reid and a saucy sex joke!’… there you go, what more could you want from us?” – Susanna speaking on GMB

Reid and Turnbull were previously the morning faces of BBC One’s Breakfast programme, although they first worked together when Bill was a correspondent in Washington and Susanna was working as a producer 25 years ago.

The pair have been reunited on Good Morning Britain previously.

“It is nice to have presenters who let guests speak, but can hold them to account without going round in circles, rather than have to listen to endless bile rants from a supposed main host.” – TV critic Vivian Summers.

Good Morning Britain, weekdays from 6 am on ITV.