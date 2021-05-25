Boycott Your Bed with Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk

Actor Jess Hynes and 11-year-old Max ‘Boy in the Tent’ Woosey are set to team up as judges for an exciting new Children’s Drawing Challenge.

The judging panel includes award-winning children’s illustrators and authors Rob Biddulph and Sue Cheung.

The challenge supports Action for Children’s star-studded sleepout, Boycott Your Bed, which this year is set to star Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk, TV presenter Laura Hamilton and the charity’s ambassador, Paddington star, Jess Hynes and fundraising supremo Max ‘Boy in the Tent’ Woosey.

“I had so much fun last year boycotting my bed that I jumped at the chance to be get involved again this time as a judge for the Boycott Your Bed Children’s Drawing Challenge. I can’t wait to see all the wild and wacky places that those creative minds come up with and I already know it’s going to be so hard to choose a winner!” – Action for Children Ambassador Jess Hynes

Today (Tuesday 25th May) the charity launches its 2021 drawing challenge. The Drawing Challenge asks children 12 and under to draw where they would most like to boycott their beds, and the panel will decide which has captured the imagination and fun of Boycott your Bed best.

It could be a treehouse, a rocket in outer space, a submarine under the sea or even a magical castle! One lucky winner will receive a bundle of prizes including Horrible Histories games, The Very Hungry Caterpillar books and toys, a six-month subscription to The Week Junior and a selection of treats from the Bloom & Blossom range.

The annual fundraiser Boycott Your Bed takes place on Friday July 9th and sees children, families, friends and colleagues sleeping out in the most unusual places they can think of to raise money for vulnerable children across the UK.

As someone who has boycotted his own bed for over a year in order to raise money for his local hospice, 11-year-old Max Woosey was the perfect choice when it came to judging where other kids would most want to boycott theirs!

“I can’t imagine ever sleeping in an actual bed again – but it would be really fun to sleep somewhere other than a tent in my back garden. I’m really looking forward to seeing where everyone else would want to sleep!” – Max Woosey

The Boycott your Bed Children’s Drawing Challenge is one of a series of events taking place in the run up to Boycott Your Bed itself on Friday July 9th. On the night of the sleepout, Action for Children will be hosting a virtual event, which connects everyone who registers with thousands of others who will be bedding down in unusual places across the UK.

The live night of entertainment and activities is set to be hosted by a number of well-known faces and a full, exclusive lineup of names will be announced next month.

Sue Cheung is the author of Chinglish, winner of last year’s Diverse Book Award, which takes a

very personal look at what it is like to be young, homeless and pregnant. She says:

“I was delighted to be asked to be a judge for this competition. Not only do I get to support a charity that helps other young people who have been through similar experiences as I have but I also get to admire amazing artworks by some incredible young people. I couldn’t be happier!”

Sign up for Boycott your Bed and you’ll bring hope to vulnerable children in the UK hit hardest by the pandemic. Wherever you sleep the money you raise can make children’s dreams of a safe and happy childhood come true. Visit www.boycottyourbed.co.uk/drawing for more information about the Children’s Drawing Challenge and July’s virtual sleepout.