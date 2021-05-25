UKTV go down under for medical series

UKTV has commissioned a brand-new observational documentary series, Nurses Down Under.

The series will air on its premium entertainment channel W. The series is produced by ITV Studios Australia and is set to air later this year.

“I’m delighted to be working with ITV Studios Australia on this fascinating and heart warming new series. The producers have done an excellent job gaining access to a fantastic new team of frontline workers who can give us a real sense of what it’s like to be a nurse during these extraordinary times.” – Helen Nightingale, senior commissioning editor UKTV

Nurses Down Under will take viewers straight to the heart of Sydney’s frontline, with exclusive access to the incredible men and women who are working in hospitals across the vibrant Australian city. From A&E incidents to operations in theatre, deliveries in maternity wards, and races against time with the organ transplantation team, the UKTV Original series will offer an intimate opportunity for viewers to see the fascinating world of medicine through a nurse’s eye.

The series will follow nurses in three of Sydney’s major hospitals as they deal with life and death situations each and every day. Nurses hailing from Australia, alongside their British and Irish ex pat colleagues, will share their extraordinary personal stories as they work round the clock to provide urgent care to those in need.

“Now more than ever do we need to celebrate frontline heroes across the globe, so I’m thrilled to have this brilliant documentary series coming to W later this year. We may be thousands of miles away from Australia, but there’s possibly many more similarities in this environment than we might think. Nurses Down Under will mix emotional stories with lighter moments that our viewers know and love, making this a perfect new addition to the schedule.” – Adam Collings, channel director for W

W will have access to men and women at different levels within the nursing profession including nurse probationers just starting out in their career, through to midwives and specialists in the organ donor team.

Nurses Down Under is the latest UKTV Original for W and joins recent commissions including the second series of Women on the Force, Extreme Food Phobics with Dr Ranj Singh, and an International Women’s Day special of Inside the Ambulance, Inside the Ambulance: Wonder Women.

“With extraordinary access, production is now well underway and we are thrilled UKTV has partnered with us to bring these incredible stories to life. Stories with heart, warmth and emotion, told through the daily lives of these brave frontline nurses.” – CEO and managing director for ITV Studios Australia, David Mott