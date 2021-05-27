Friends reunite on Sky One and Now

The day has arrived for UK viewers as Friends: The Reunion will be available in two minutes time.

Sky One and streaming service NOW in the UK & Ireland bring the TV special to viewers, first on-demand from 8:02 am and on Sky One this evening at 8 pm.

The long-awaited get together will see Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

As you were, Friends in the 1990s.

The reunion will feature a variety of special guest appearances David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and even for some reason James Corden.

“Plus great news for Friends fans as Sky Q adds over 10 iconic quotes from the show to its voice control function. To celebrate the highly anticipated Reunion, simply say “I’ll be there for you”, “We were on a break”, “Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!”, “Friends Reunion” and more into your Sky Q voice remote on Thursday to enjoy ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’.” – Sky Q

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

Friends: The Reunion, NOW from this morning and at 8 pm on Sky One