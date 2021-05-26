Elveden Forest has been named the best UK holiday spot for Taylor Swift fans

Best holiday destination for Taylor Swift fans named in a new study

The top UK holiday hotspot in 2021 for Taylor Swift fans has been revealed as Elveden Forest, based on TripAdvisor reviews. Elveden Forest, Thetford, sees Taylor Swift fans looking to recreate her Evermore album cover, new data shows.

Peak Cottages’ Trendiest Staycations reveals the best UK destinations for those of us looking to experience top pop culture, food and drink, interior decor, and holidaymaking trends, based on local data pulled from TripAdvisor, tourism reports and ahrefs.

The study found that Elveden Forest, near Thetford, boasted the best visitor reviews while still providing a close match to the iconic album cover’s backdrop – particularly during autumn, where the forest descends into similar orange and brown tones as the album cover.

Evermore was found to be the ninth most-searched pop culture trend globally over the last year, according to ahrefs data, with other featured trends including Line of Duty, the Royal Family, self-care and Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton.

It’s no surprise that the album continues to make such an impression, as the singer’s ninth studio album opened at the top of Billboard 200 after being released in December last year, making Swift the first woman in US history to accrue eight consecutive number-one debuts.

In fact, current Spotify data shows that Willow – the first track on the album – has been played more than 223 million times in the last six months, equating to a monumental £691,577 in earnings, based on the platform’s ROI for artists per stream.

Meanwhile, other UK forests that proved popular included Dalby Forest, Wyre Forest and Woburn Forest, – although none boasted better TripAdvisor reviews than Elveden Forest.

Elveden Forest recently opened back up to the public in line with the restrictions easing and offers more than 400 acres to explore, according to the Centerparcs website, so there’s plenty of opportunity for fans to enjoy their own photoshoot in homage to the hit album.

“With online trends having dominated social media over the last year as Brits have been staying at home, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing increased demand for themed or fantastical getaways now restrictions have begun to ease across the UK.”

– Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at Peak Cottages

Taylor Swift fans who are looking to recreate the shoot identically may have to seek out alternative plaid coats, however, as the exact one worn by Swift sold out within hours of the album dropping last year – despite costing $2,875 (£2,038).

The best months for fans to visit the forest are September and October, as the autumn months will transform the forest’s trees to match the album’s iconic orange and brown tones.

When it comes to other often searched-for pop culture trends, the Trendiest Staycations study found that Cheltenham is home to the best architecture for Bridgerton fans, while searches for ‘Belfast holidays’ jumped by 117.5% in the week after the Line of Duty finale.

“As well as considering things like cost, activities and accommodation when deciding where to go on holiday, more parents are now starting to consider where offers the best bang for their buck when it comes to relevance around online trends such as food, TV and fashion.”

– Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at Peak Cottages

Ideal locations were matched based on their relevance to each trend, which was determined via TripAdvisor reviews, ratings and mentions, as well as related filming locations, plant density data, local architecture and visual aesthetics.

To find out more about which UK cities are the trendiest holiday hotspots, please visit the Trendiest Staycations study at: https://www.peakcottages.com/blog/insta-worthy-staycations