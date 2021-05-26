Taskmaster book to be released

Bring me the Head of the Taskmaster offers readers the full Taskmaster experience.

Part game, part treasure hunt, this painstakingly plotted, carefully crafted collection of preposterous tasks is a fully interactive guide to indulging your competitive streak. Rivalry is encouraged, dodgy tactics rewarded and bribes accepted.

This book requires its readers to think, draw, jump and act outside of the box, as they race to uncover the Head of the Taskmaster. It is to books what Taskmaster is to TV – uniquely original and deviously addictive.

Taskmaster is a BAFTA-winning and International Emmy-nominated comedy game show, originally created by Alex Horne and produced by Avalon. Greg Davies stars as the all-powerful “Taskmaster” who, with the help of his loyal assistant Horne, sets out to test the wiles, wit and wisdom of five comedians through a series of strange and surreal challenges – from creating the biggest mess possible to disguising a coconut as a businessman – in what is the most hard-fought and ridiculous comedy entertainment format on TV.

Previous contestants include Frank Skinner, Russell Howard, Noel Fielding, Romesh Ranganathan, Jo Brand and Rose Matafeo.

The show attracts huge ratings in its prime-time Channel 4 slot. The publication of this book will coincide with its 12th series, airing later this year. The series debuted on UKTV before making the switch to four in 2019.

“Welcome to the race. It’s not a race against the clock, that would be far easier. Clocks can be fast, but clocks never win races. It’s nearly always humans. Sometimes horses. Occasionally dogs. This is a race against your fellow Taskmaster players. You are competing against everyone else who is reading this book. All you’ve got to do is find The Taskmaster’s Head, first.

“This is a race with many twists and turns, that requires very little running, much sideways thinking, and quite a lot of patience.

“Thankfully, there will be a shedload of tasks along the way to distract you. There are tasks to do on your own, tasks to do with your family and friends, and tasks for bigger groups too. Some of these distractions may slow you down, but some may help you get where you need to be. As always, enjoy the tasks, do your best, make good choices.”

– Alex Horne, Taskmaster’s Assistant

The book is available for pre-order on the Taskmaster store.