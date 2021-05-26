The best of Friends: Top 5 moments

With the Friends reunion set to hit our screens tomorrow evening, sitcom fans are talking about what they should expect from the cast again.

As part of their TV Moments Index, Uswitch has uncovered the most talked-about TV moments of all time, with Everyone Finding Out About Chandler and Monica coming in first place.

But which other episodes had fans talking the most? To get you prepped for the reunion show, Uswitch has revealed the top 5 most-loved episodes, below.

1: Season 5, Episode 14: The One Where Everybody Finds Out (1999)

Coming in first place, the most talked-about episode of Friends was ‘The One Where Everybody Finds Out’. This episode saw almost all the friends hatch a plan against one another to see who would cave and reveal ‘they knew’ about Monica and Chandler’s relationship, leading to some of the most quotable moments from the show.

Rating: 9.7 | IMDB votes: 9,521

2: Season 10, Episode 17: The Last One (2004)

In the very final episode, Ross races around New York with Phoebe to try and stop Rachel from leaving for Paris, and the guys say goodbye to the apartment for the last time.

This tearjerker moment was watched by 52.46 million fans, taking the second spot in the most-talked-about moments.

Rating: 9.7 | IMDB votes: 12,720

Although the title of this episode refers to Phoebe helping to implant her brother’s embryos, this episode’s biggest talking point was Rachel and Monica losing out on their apartment to the boys in a high-risk quiz game.

This episode spawned many quotable lines, such as ‘Miss Chanandler Bong’, and Chandler’s father’s burlesque stage name, ‘Viva Las Gay-gas’.

Rating: 9.5 | IMDB votes: 7,170

4: Season 2, Episode 14: The One with the Prom Video (1996)

The episode that saw the birth of Ross and Rachel’s relationship placed fourth in the most talked-about episodes of the show. In more recent years, flashback episodes have also caused some controversy as fans point out some of the jokes aimed at Monica tend to fat-shame her.

Rating: 9.5 | IMDB votes: 7,170

5: Season 6, Episode 24: The One with the Proposal (2000)

The fifth most talked-about episode of the show was Monica and Chandler’s proposal, which almost didn’t go ahead when Richard appears confessing he wants to marry Monica. Over 30.7 million viewers tuned into this episode.

Rating: 9.3 | IMDB votes: 4,692

Friends: The Reunion streams on NOW from 8.02 am tomorrow (May 27) and is screened at 8pm on Sky One in the UK and Ireland.