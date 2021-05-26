Sky opens retail shop in Meadowhall

Sky has opened one of its first-ever retail shops in the UK at Meadowhall today.

The new retail concept from Sky brings together its Mobile, Broadband and TV products all under one roof, with dedicated expert advisers and bespoke areas throughout the shop.

“We are delighted to be opening a new Sky Shop at Meadowhall which will allow Sky to showcase the amazing benefits it has to offer both new and existing customers. Meadowhall really stood out to us as a great location to open a new shop and we’re pleased to be able to offer a safe environment in which people can browse the latest innovative technology from Sky.”

-Matthew Price, retail director at Sky UK

The new shop will give customers the opportunity to sample the Sky Q TV product, speak to advisors about the latest Sky innovations at its ‘Customer Hub’, and receive expert tech support on existing products. In addition, a dedicated ‘Access All Areas Stage’ will host various interactive experiences for customers.

The Sky shop is located on Upper High Street, near the Oasis entrance, and joins a series of new openings at Meadowhall, including The Sheffield Independent Shop and the Handmade Burger Co.

“It’s fantastic to have another new shop opening at the centre – and we’re very pleased that Sky has chosen Meadowhall as one of its first locations to open a dedicated retail space. We’re always looking for new brands and experiences to bring to the centre, and I’m sure the new concept from Sky will be very popular with our customers.”

-Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall

All Sky shops continue to operate in line with the Government’s Covid-19 safety measures, including asking all customers to wear face coverings, observe social distancing and use the hand sanitiser provided.

Sky will be open from 10am-9pm Monday-Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday.