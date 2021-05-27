Comedy boost for BBC Scotland

Established and rising stars of the female Scottish comedy scene will feature in a raft of new comedies from BBC Scotland including Janey Godley, Gayle Telfer Stevens, Louise McCarthy, Susan Riddell, Kendra McPherson, Ashley Storrie, Karen Dunbar, Joyce Falconer and Elizabeth Caproni.

Four comedy “shorts” – Dregs, Stevens & McCarthy, Two For One and Who Runs The World? – will originate on the BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 9 June 2021 at 8pm before airing on the BBC Scotland channel.

A further two new comedy entertainment commissions have also been ordered – Karen Dunbar: The Comedy Of Offence and Ashley & Janey Get A Real Job – which will debut on the BBC Scotland channel in the new year.

“We’re delighted to announce this new selection of titles for iPlayer and the channel that showcases some of Scotland’s top female comedy writing, presenting and performing talent. It’s great to see a mix of new and established names bringing fresh laughs to the Scottish audience.”

-Gavin Smith Commissioning Executive Comedy, Drama and Entertainment, BBC