Female motor racing championship for Channel 4

W Series, the international single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers, is set to return to Channel 4.

Channel 4 will carry coverage from all eight W Series races this year with the first race coming from the Red Bull Ring in Austria on 26 June.

“W Series aligns brilliantly with Channel 4 – it’s innovative, bold and will break down barriers. I’m sure viewers will relish the opportunity to watch this exciting season of top motorsport as it unfolds on Channel 4.”

-Channel 4’s Head of News, Current and Affairs and Sport Louisa Compton

Channel 4 will also broadcast highlights of the Formula 1 race from the Red Bull Ring on 27 June giving race fans the chance to watch the world’s best male and female drivers in action on the same platform.

The W Series presenting line up, led by Lee McKenzie & Anna Woolhouse, features 13-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner David Coulthard and also includes: Alex Jaques, Amy Reynolds, Billy Monger, Naomi Schiff and Ted Kravitz.

Catherine Bond Muir, Chief Executive Officer, W Series, said: “I am delighted that W Series’ founding broadcast partner, Channel 4, has reinforced its commitment to showcasing women’s sport and our talented racing drivers. Live free-to-air motorsport coverage is rare, but our partnership with Channel 4 is a key part of W Series’ plan to create more visible role models to inspire girls and women to be a part of motorsport, whether that is on track, on screen or behind the scenes, and the expertise and insight provided by our brilliant commentary team will be instrumental to our efforts.”

“The interest in W Series’ inaugural season was remarkable and it will only increase this year when W Series races in partnership with Formula 1. With the world watching, the pressure on the drivers will increase this season and I’m looking forward to being part of the commentary team which brings to life their inspirational stories and skills.”

-W Series Advisory Board Chairman David Coulthard

This year, viewers will once again see all the action from W Series’ qualifying sessions and races, as well as build-up, analysis, and paddock insights from an all-star presentation team. Live coverage will be shown across Channel 4’s platforms and made available to watch later on demand through the All 4 catch-up service.