Three part Ghislaine Maxwell documentary for Sky

Sky Documentaries is to air docuseries, Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow, which reveals the complicated and mysterious life of Ghislaine Maxwell and her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The three-hour documentary investigates the powerful, connected, and mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, who was once the heiress to the Maxwell fortune but whose life is rocked by a series of scandals and accusations when she meets Jeffrey Epstein, the serial sex offender. The series will untangle the complicated story of power, sex, and money, leading to Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest and pointing to her upcoming trial.

Produced by the award-winning production company, Blue Ant Studios, in collaboration with Sky UK and Peacock, the three-part series will air on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW on 28th June 2021.

The investigative series will air on Peacock in the US, titled Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, on 24th June 2021.