Hannah Gadsby heads to the London Palladium for 2022 gigs

Hannah Gadsby, world class, award winning funny person, has a brand new live show – Body of Work – and it’s arriving in the UK in March 2022!

Tickets for these highly anticipated shows on the 15th and 17th March at the London Palladium go on sale tomorrow (May 28th).

In 2018 the global sensation and ground-breaking Netflix special Nanette really changed things for Hannah. She won an Emmy and a Peabody. After that, a lot of people started paying attention to what she had to say. Opportunities came a knocking, but Hannah decided to stick with what she loves and couldn’t quit: stand-up comedy.

So, in 2019 she wrote and toured the critically acclaimed Douglas from Helsinki to Washington DC and everywhere in between, culminating in recording the show for Netflix in Los Angeles in February 2020, just in time for well…the rest of 2020. The year that was like no other saw Hannah bunkering down in her homeland, Australia, sheltering from a global pandemic and pondering what was next.

That ponder is now a show. A brand new live show.

2022 Tour Dates

Tuesday 15 March London Palladium

Thursday 17 March London Palladium