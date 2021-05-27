Line of Duty DVD and Blu-Ray release dates

The top rating BBC drama comes to DVD and Blu-Ray in the coming weeks.

With universal praise from critics and viewers alike, lauded as ‘The King of the crime dramas’, ‘Exhilarating, white-knuckle ride’ and ‘Thrilling entertainment’, the internationally acclaimed ratings record-breaker Line Of Duty finally gets the high-def treatment as Line of Duty Complete Series One To Six is set to be released as a bumper Blu-ray box set release.

Following its rollercoaster return to the BBC earlier this year, with its highly anticipated sixth series, the explosively thrilling TV behemoth, from scribe Jed Mercurio, can now be enjoyed in full via Line of Duty Series Six on DVD and Blu-ray released on Monday 31 May 2021, along with the Line of Duty Complete Series One to Six DVD Box set and Line of Duty Complete Box Set Blu-Ray released on 12 July 2021.

Line of Duty Complete Series One To Six follows the police corruption unit AC-12, made up of our favourite team as they take on ‘bent coppers’ – Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Detective Inspector Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

This addictively intense police drama has earned a legion of fans with its ‘nail biting action, complex characters, and intricate plot’ (TV Guide). At anti-corruption unit AC-12, Superintendent Ted Hastings leads his team of DS Steve Arnott and DC Kate Fleming in their suspected police corruption investigations­…in the process, they begin to uncover a conspiracy that reaches to the very highest echelons of the force.

Each series sees a phenomenal acting talent take on the role of the police officer being investigated and takes us on a ride that keeps us guessing with its heart-stopping interrogations and intricate plots. The show features a stand-out cast including Craig Parkinson, Neil Morrissey, Maya Sondhi, Nigel Boyle, Anna Maxwell Martin, Polly Walker and Shalom Brune-Franklin, who play some of the series’ most memorable characters.