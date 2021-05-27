Sky One comedy Breeders commissioned for third series

Breeders returns for a third series.



Sky original Breeders, is to return to Sky One for another run of episodes.

“What a thrill to see the return of Breeders. Martin Freeman, Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison’s brilliant season 2 definitely smells like teen spirit. Martin and Daisy Haggard are rapidly becoming the UK’s most relatable and funniest parents & they’ve certainly left our audience wanting more. So, it’s with great joy to be able to spread the news of a third series before the birth of the second!”

-Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios

Described by the broadcaster as an ‘honest and uncompromising comedy about the challenges of parenthood’, the production has been renewed for a third series.

Starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard the renewal coincides with the launch of the second series on Sky One and streaming service NOW last night (Thursday 27 May). All ten episodes will be available on demand.

“I’m very happy to get to do another series of the show. We’re delighted that Sky is with us in spending time with the Worsleys, and hopefully let the audience see that, once again, no, they’re not alone”

– Martin Freeman

“I’m so excited to get to tell another chapter of this story. It’s such a privilege to be in such fine company and such masterful hands!!”

-Daisy Haggard

The new series will continue to follow the relationship of parents Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard) Worsley as they navigate the multitude of life challenges thrown at them by their children Luke and Ava, as well as their parents; Jackie (Joanna Bacon), Jim (Alun Armstrong) and Leah (Stella Gonet).

“We’re delighted with Sky’s commitment to Breeders, whose support for this exciting show has been excellent”

-Jon Thoday, Executive Producer at Avalon

With widespread critical acclaim for the first series, Daisy Haggard has been nominated for this year’s British Academy Television Award, Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, for her role as Ally.