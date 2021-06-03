Amelia Dimoldenberg launches production company

Amelia Dimoldenberg has launched London based production company, Dimz Inc.

The move marks a new chapter in Dimoldenberg’s career as she adds producing content for third parties, alongside her own phenomenally popular YouTube channel, to her repertoire. Dimz Inc. will focus on bringing the passions of the younger generation to life through comedy, entertainment, and unscripted formats.

“Making Chicken Shop Date and Amelia’s Cooking Show taught me how to make shows that people love to come back to. YouTube allowed me to learn the craft of making filmed entertainment for a culturally curious audience and to do it without compromise. Dimz Inc. will focus on comedic content, led by women, for digital and on-screen talent.

“It will also aim to simplify and enhance the process between content creators (such as myself), broadcasters and commercial partners.”

– Amelia Dimoldenberg

The company has already garnered one commission from UKTV. Who Cares? A series of six eight-minute shorts will feature on Dave’s YouTube channel as part of the network’s plan to serve online audiences.

With almost 100,000,000 views to her name and with Chicken Shop Date regularly attracting an audience of over a million with guest stars including Maya Jama, Sean Paul and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Dimoldenberg’s talent both on and off camera is well established.

“UKTV has been an amazing partner for our first commission, and Who Cares? is just the start of the journey. We have projects in development for a number of broadcasters and brands.”

– Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia takes her trademark brand of offbeat interviewing to the streets to find out who, if anyone, cares. Who Cares? covers topics from Billionaires to UK Borders, Amelia’s roving mic picks the nation’s brains asking the type of questions you don’t get on the news.

The series will premiere on Dave’s YouTube channel from June 18th and new episodes will be made available weekly.