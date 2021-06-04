I’m An Electric Lampshade heads to three UK festivals

Holy Moly Productions this week announced that their surreal documentary-narrative, I’m An Electric Lampshade will be screening at three UK Film Festivals this June.

Following a successful US debut at Cinequest, the film will have it’s UK Premiere on 18th June at Barnes Film Festival, followed by a screening at The Romford Film Festival on 24th June. The film has also been nominated for Best Post-Production and Best Feature Of The Festival at Ignite Film Festival where it will be screening at their festival between 29th June – 3rd July.

Directed by John Clayton Doyle, I’m An Electric Lampshade is a joyous, heart-warming and offbeat docu-narrative adventure starring Doug McCorkle, a buttoned-up, mild-mannered corporate accountant who retires at age 60 to become the world’s least likely rock star. Truth is indeed stranger than fiction as Doug puts his marriage, life savings and reputation on the line to chase his lifelong fantasy. An inspiring underdog story about finding your unique voice. I’m An Electric Lampshade is a film that proves it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.

Delighted with the film’s upcoming UK festival run, lead actor and inspiration for the film, Doug McCorkle said;

“We are so excited to share our film with U.K. audiences at these three festivals. At the film’s U.S. Premiere, viewers were delighted and inspired by Doug’s real-life journey from drab corporate accounting to daring live performance, and we hope that audiences in the U.K. will feel the same. We look forward to sharing our film even more widely in the future.”

I’m An Electric Lampshade will be screening at Barnes Film Festival on 18th June (UK Premiere) as well as The Romford Film Festival on 24th June and Ignite Film Festival (29th June – 3rd July)