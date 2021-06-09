Madison Beer announces European leg of 2022 tour

Madison Beer announced earlier today the European leg of her Life Support Tour.

The tour is set to begin in Madrid on 28th March 2022 and visits a number of cities across Europe and the UK before ending in Oslo, Norway on 28th April 2022. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 11, 2021, for a complete list of tour dates and ticket information, visit LiveNation.co.uk.

“After such a challenging year I am so excited to go on tour and perform for my fans. I poured my heart and soul into Life Support, and I’ve been dreaming about the day when I can finally go on stage to perform and celebrate with all of you. My fans have stuck by my side since the beginning, so I’m thrilled to finally get back on the road to share this experience together soon.”

The 2022 European tour announcement follows Madison’s recently announced US tour, set to play in autumn 2021 and a two day Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Madison’s debut album Life Support, was released earlier this year to critical acclaim. It is her strongest personal and artistic statement to date and sees Madison where she thrives – commanding complete creative control through writing her own songs, producing and creating her own visuals.

Prior to signing with Epic Records in late 2019, Madison Beer achieved unprecedented success as an independent artist with her partner First Access Entertainment. Her debut EP As She Pleases made her the first independent female solo artist to break into the Top 20 radio charts. Globally, Madison has over 3 billion streams across her catalogue to date.

LIFE SUPPORT EU TOUR DATES:

March 28th – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

March 29th – Barcelona, Spain – Razz 1

March 31st – Rome, Italy – Orion

April 1st – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

April 3rd – Zurich, Switzerland – X-TRA

April 4th – Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk

April 6th – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

April 7th – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

April 9th – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

April 10th – Paris, France – Olympia

April 12th – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

April 15th – Manchester, UK – Academy

April 16th – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

April 18th – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

April 19th – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

April 20th – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

April 22nd – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

April 23rd – Berlin, Germany – Metropol

April 24th – Hanover, Germany – Capitol

April 26th – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

April 27th – Stockholm Sweden – Fryhuset Klubeen

April 28th – Oslo, Norway – Vulkan

OTHER LIFE SUPPORT TOUR DATES 2021:

October 18th – Toronto, ON – Phoenix

October 20th – Montreal, QC – Corona Theater

October 22nd – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

October 24th – New York, NY – Terminal 5

October 25th – Boston, MA – House of Blues

October 26th – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

October 28th – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

October 30th – Charlotte, NC – Underground

October 31st – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre

November 2nd – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

November 3rd – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

November 5th – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

November 7th – Houston, TX – House of Blues

November 9th – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

November 11th – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

November 12th – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

November 14th – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity

November 15th – Kansas City, MO – Truman

November 17th – Denver, CO – Summit

November 18th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

November 20th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

November 21st – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

November 22nd – Seattle, WA – Neptune

November 24th – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

November 27th – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

November 28th – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern