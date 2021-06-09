Madison Beer announces European leg of 2022 tour

Madison Beer announced earlier today the European leg of her Life Support Tour.
The tour is set to begin in Madrid on 28th March 2022 and visits a number of cities across Europe and the UK before ending in Oslo, Norway on 28th April 2022. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 11, 2021, for a complete list of tour dates and ticket information, visit LiveNation.co.uk.
“After such a challenging year I am so excited to go on tour and perform for my fans. I poured my heart and soul into Life Support, and I’ve been dreaming about the day when I can finally go on stage to perform and celebrate with all of you. My fans have stuck by my side since the beginning, so I’m thrilled to finally get back on the road to share this experience together soon.”
The 2022 European tour announcement follows Madison’s recently announced US tour, set to play in autumn 2021 and a two day Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Madison’s debut album Life Support, was released earlier this year to critical acclaim. It is her strongest personal and artistic statement to date and sees Madison where she thrives – commanding complete creative control through writing her own songs, producing and creating her own visuals.
Prior to signing with Epic Records in late 2019, Madison Beer achieved unprecedented success as an independent artist with her partner First Access Entertainment. Her debut EP As She Pleases made her the first independent female solo artist to break into the Top 20 radio charts. Globally, Madison has over 3 billion streams across her catalogue to date.
LIFE SUPPORT EU TOUR DATES:
March 28th – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
March 29th – Barcelona, Spain – Razz 1
March 31st – Rome, Italy – Orion
April 1st – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
April 3rd – Zurich, Switzerland – X-TRA
April 4th – Munich, Germany – Backstage Werk
April 6th – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
April 7th – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall
April 9th – Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine
April 10th – Paris, France – Olympia
April 12th – London, UK – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
April 15th – Manchester, UK – Academy
April 16th – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute
April 18th – Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
April 19th – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall
April 20th – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
April 22nd – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
April 23rd – Berlin, Germany – Metropol
April 24th – Hanover, Germany – Capitol
April 26th – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio
April 27th – Stockholm Sweden – Fryhuset Klubeen
April 28th – Oslo, Norway – Vulkan
OTHER LIFE SUPPORT TOUR DATES 2021:
October 18th – Toronto, ON – Phoenix
October 20th – Montreal, QC – Corona Theater
October 22nd – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
October 24th – New York, NY – Terminal 5
October 25th – Boston, MA – House of Blues
October 26th – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
October 28th – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
October 30th – Charlotte, NC – Underground
October 31st – Atlanta, GA – The Buckhead Theatre
November 2nd – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
November 3rd – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
November 5th – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
November 7th – Houston, TX – House of Blues
November 9th – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
November 11th – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews
November 12th – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
November 14th – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity
November 15th – Kansas City, MO – Truman
November 17th – Denver, CO – Summit
November 18th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
November 20th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
November 21st – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
November 22nd – Seattle, WA – Neptune
November 24th – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
November 27th – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
November 28th – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern