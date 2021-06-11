ISAWITFIRST announces second collection with Love Island star Olivia Attwood

GIRLS, get ready for a long, hot summer as Love Island alumni and reality star, Olivia Attwood launches her second drop with Manchester-based fashion brand, ISAWITFIRST.

Hot off the heels of Olivia’s first collection, which launched in March this year and proved to be a sell-out success, the second launches on June 14th 2021, just in time for the return of ITV’s Love Island this summer. As the weather heats up and Brits get ready for a summer full of fun in the sun, the new range of 35 playful pieces is the perfect way to update your summer wardrobe and sizzle as you step out of lockdown.

“Following the success of Olivia’s first collection, we couldn’t wait to collaborate with her again to produce a range of fun, feisty and fierce looks that are perfect for post-lockdown life. We believe ISAWITFIRST customers should embrace who they are and be unapologetically themselves and Olivia embodies our brand ethos perfectly. We’re so excited to be launching another collection that encourages women to feel amazing and confident in their own skin.”

– Leanne Homes, Brand Director at ISAWITFIRST

The collection includes co-ords, mini dresses, resort-wear, dreamy, tailored items and the classic jeans and a nice top vibe, so whether it’s hitting the town for brunch with the girls or heading out to the ultimate green list destination, Olivia’s collection has the nation’s fashionistas covered.

And that’s not all… to celebrate the new launch ISAWITFIRST is offering its social media followers the chance to win the entire collection and two spots on the guestlist to the VIP launch party on Monday 14th at Boujee in Manchester. To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, head to ISAWITFIRST’s Instagram channel to enter.

Launching on the 14th June, ISAWITFIRST x OLIVIA ATTWOOD is available to suit anyone’s budget with prices ranging from £5 – £35.

“I couldn’t believe the response to my first collection, so when ISAWITFIRST asked me to release a second drop, I was there for it! Just like the first, the summer collection is a real reflection of my personality – fun, feisty and full of colour! Whatever lockdown-lifting look you’re going for, girls, I’ve got you covered.”

-Olivia Attwood

ISAWITFIRST announces second collection with Love Island star Olivia Attwood