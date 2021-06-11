Entertainment

Extra Palladium date for Hannah Gadsby 2022 tour

June 11, 2021
Ian Westhead
No Comments
Hannah Gadsby, world class, award winning funny person, has a brand new live show – Body of Work – and it’s arriving in the UK in March 2022!

Due to demand, an extra show has been added at the London Palladium on Friday 18 March – tickets are on sale now via www.myticket.co.uk.

This highly anticipated tour will see Hannah visit Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Edinburgh and perform three nights at London Palladium.

In 2018 the global sensation and ground-breaking Netflix special Nanette really changed things for Hannah. She won an Emmy and a Peabody. After that a lot of people (heaps actually) started paying attention to what she had to say. Opportunities came a knocking, but Hannah decided to stick with what she loves and couldn’t quit:  stand up comedy.

So, in 2019 she wrote and toured the critically acclaimed Douglas from Helsinki to Washington DC and everywhere in between, culminating in recording the show for Netflix in Los Angeles in February 2020, just in time for well…the rest of 2020. The year that was like no other saw Hannah bunkering down in her homeland, Australia, sheltering from a global pandemic and pondering what was next.

That ponder is now a show. A brand new live show.

March 2022 Tour Dates 

Sunday 6th Manchester Opera House
Monday 7th  Glasgow Kings Theatre
Wednesday 9th Brighton Dome
Sunday 13th Edinburgh Festival Theatre
Tuesday 15th London Palladium
Thursday 17th London Palladium
Friday 18th     London Palladium  *NEW DATE*
Tickets for all dates are on sale now via www.myticket.co.uk
Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Entertainment

ISAWITFIRST announces second collection with Love Island star Olivia Attwood

June 11, 2021
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Madison Beer announces European leg of 2022 tour

June 9, 2021
Ian Westhead
Entertainment

Taylor Swift has the most desirable celebrity house social media suggests

June 9, 2021
Liz Charlton
Entertainment

Nightflix Drive-in cinemas add more movies to summer schedules

June 9, 2021
Ian Westhead