Extra Palladium date for Hannah Gadsby 2022 tour

Hannah Gadsby, world class, award winning funny person, has a brand new live show – Body of Work – and it’s arriving in the UK in March 2022!

Due to demand, an extra show has been added at the London Palladium on Friday 18 March – tickets are on sale now via www.myticket.co.uk.

This highly anticipated tour will see Hannah visit Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Edinburgh and perform three nights at London Palladium.

In 2018 the global sensation and ground-breaking Netflix special Nanette really changed things for Hannah. She won an Emmy and a Peabody. After that a lot of people (heaps actually) started paying attention to what she had to say. Opportunities came a knocking, but Hannah decided to stick with what she loves and couldn’t quit: stand up comedy.

So, in 2019 she wrote and toured the critically acclaimed Douglas from Helsinki to Washington DC and everywhere in between, culminating in recording the show for Netflix in Los Angeles in February 2020, just in time for well…the rest of 2020. The year that was like no other saw Hannah bunkering down in her homeland, Australia, sheltering from a global pandemic and pondering what was next.

That ponder is now a show. A brand new live show.

March 2022 Tour Dates

Sunday 6th Manchester Opera House Monday 7th Glasgow Kings Theatre Wednesday 9th Brighton Dome Sunday 13th Edinburgh Festival Theatre Tuesday 15th London Palladium Thursday 17th London Palladium Friday 18th London Palladium *NEW DATE*