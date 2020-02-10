ITV axe Take Me Out

It’s the end of the road for Take Me Out.

“ITV and Paddy have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go.” – A TV source speaking to The Sun

The hit dating show, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, has been axed by ITV after ten years.

The Sun newspaper reports that ITV bosses have axed the show after “running its course.” Take Me Out first aired in January 2010 and became a Saturday night hit with viewers. Over time, ratings began to slide, but the show still produced eight weddings and six babies.

The show featured men trying to find a date from thirty single women. Up until the final round, the women could choose whether to keep their podium light on or off. If two or more lights were left on in the final round, the man could then opt to turn their lights off and ultimately leave one light on – his prospective date.

The pair would then head off on their date to the ‘Isle of Fernando’s’, which is actually Puerto de la Cruz in Tenerife.

The news comes on the same day the BBC confirmed that Top Gear, which Paddy now co-hosts alongside Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, will be moving from BBC Two to BBC One.