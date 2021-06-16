Twenty One Pilots announce ‘takeover tour’

Duo Twenty One Pilots have announced details of their 2021 – 2022 global “Takeøver Tour.”

The new dates will kick off on September 21st and see Twenty One Pilots performing multiple nights in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Atlanta, and London, scaling in each market from rare and intimate club performances to full-on arena spectacles.

“Wow. We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon.” – Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun

News of the tour dates follows the recent release of Twenty One Pilot’s acclaimed new album, Scaled And Icy, which is available today on all streaming platforms and in a variety of formats. Scaled And Icy debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top “Rock Albums” and “Alternative Albums” charts while landing at No. 3 on the “Billboard 200,” marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021.

The new record is highlighted by standouts “Saturday,” “Choker” and lead single “Shy Away,” which is currently #1 at Alternative Radio for an eighth consecutive week. Having ascended to #1 at the format in just three weeks, “Shy Away” places the duo in an elite group of acts with multiple songs to rise to #1 at the format in three weeks or less including: U2, R.E.M., The Cure, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters.

Written and largely produced by Tyler Joseph in isolation over the course of the past year at his home studio, with Dun engineering the album’s drums from across the country, Scaled And Icy is the product of long-distance virtual sessions and finds the duo processing their upended routines along with the prevailing emotions of 2020 – anxiety, loneliness, boredom, and doubt. The duo had to forgo their normal studio sessions but reached a new of level of introspection in the process, adopting a more imaginative and bold approach to their songwriting. The result is a collection of songs that push forward through setbacks and focus on the possibilities worth remembering. Scaled And Icy is Twenty One Pilots’ first studio album in three years and follows their RIAA Platinum certified LP, Trench.

Tour Dates

Jun 21: London, UK @ The Camden Assembly

Jun 22: London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Jun 23: London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Jun 25: London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 23, 2021, for a complete list of tour dates and ticket information, visit LiveNation.co.uk.