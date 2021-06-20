Diana Ross is full of thanks

Diana Ross sings “Thank You” to the world with her latest album and single.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” – Diana Ross

Her new album, “Thank You” is scheduled for release this fall through Decca Records / Universal Music Group. The title track and first single,” Thank You,” is available for streaming and download now.

Recorded in her home studio, “Thank You” offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness. With its songs of happiness, appreciation, and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together. Her family, friends and loyal and loving audiences all around the globe have been an integral part of her wonderful life’s story. In this special moment, it is time to step into the light.

Ms. Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the 13 songs along with award-winning songwriters and producers including: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick

Let us come together in harmony and gratitude with Diana Ross now and for the future. “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart. “Let Love Lead the Way”

“Singing is my beautiful, delicious obsession” – Diana Ross

“Thank You” Tracklist

1. Thank You

2. If the World Just Danced

3. All Is Well

4. In Your Heart

5. Just In Case

6. The Answers Always Love

7. Let’s Do It

8. I Still Believe

9. Count On Me

10. Tomorrow

11. Beautiful Love

12. Time To Call

13. Come Together