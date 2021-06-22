Jenson Button reveals his career defining moments with Motor Sport magazine

British racing driver Jenson Button today launches an exclusive retro magazine collection, giving motorsport fans a ride through history with the F1 World Champion.

The collaboration between the magazine app Readly and the original racing magazine, Motor Sport, features first-hand reports of his most iconic F1 moments from the last 100 years.

“We are moving forward at such a fast pace that we often forget moments and learnings from the past in our sport. Motor racing has evolved so much over the last 100 years and certainly since I started out in the sport, it’s good to go back in time and relive some of the events that have shaped the sport to what it is today.” – Jenson Button

‘The Jenson Button collection‘ consists of six retro Motor Sport magazine issues that, for the very first time, will be available on the Readly app. The capsule collection includes races that inspired him to get into the sport as a child, career defining moments and sporting memories that have most shaped his 17 year career.

From a 13-year-old boy, watching wide-eyed as Ayrton Senna mastered the wet conditions at Donington Park to take a world-famous Formula 1 victory through to 2011 when Jenson displayed his own racing prowess, driving from the back of the field to win in the Canadian Grand Prix, his top picks all available as ‘Readly Retros‘ include

»The 1971 Italian Grand Prix “This is the only race that I’ve picked and put in the top six that I actually wasn’t born to watch but have watched it many times since. It’s the closest finish in F1 history, so a fantastic race with a pretty special lineup”. The race was featured in Motor Sport magazine October edition 1971

»The 1993 European Grand Prix. “It was wet and my first ever F1 race that I watched live and I went there with my dad, which was pretty awesome. It was at Donington Park and for Ayrton Senna to outthink the professor, Alain Prost, makes that race very special”. The race was featured in Motor Sport magazine May edition 1993

»The 2009 Monaco Grand Prix “This was my only pole position in Monaco, and crossing the finish line being told I was P1, that was a very very special feeling. On the Sunday I went on to win the race and I parked the car in the wrong place after the flag so I had to run all the way down the pit straight to collect the trophy from the prince”. The race was featured in Motor Sport magazine October edition 2019

»The 2009 Brazil Grand Prix “This is when I took the world championship in Brazil, possibly the most important day of my life before I had kids. And the first person I saw was my father who, you know, is the reason why I was racing, so it was a very special moment”. The race was featured in Motor Sport magazine December edition 2009

»The 2011 Canadian Grand Prix “One of the longest, craziest races in F1 history! I had a collision with my teammate Lewis Hamilton and then Fernando Alonso. I picked up a drive through penalty, took six pit stops and was running last but I came through and took the victory on the last lap!, It was one of those races where you just had to keep your head down and fight until the end, even to take the lead in the final lap!”. The race was featured in Motor Sport magazine February edition 2012

»The 2015 World Endurance Championship, WEC Silverstone. “I know it may seem an unusual one to pick but for me it was the fight between the Porsche and the Audi. I think that battle will go down in history and it will just be good to take people back to the battles that you get in sportscar racing and WEC”. The race was featured in Motor Sport magazine June edition 2015

The Jenson Button capsule collection marks the launch of Readly´s new series ‘Readly Retros’. The magazine app will re-publish iconic retro issues throughout the year, from Motor Sport magazine´s very first issue in 1924 up until today. Readership within the Cars & Motoring category has increased by 23 percent on Readly this year as interest in the sport grows in popularity. According to industry analytics company Nielsen Sports, F1 will have one billion fans in 2022.

“Whilst thinking of their own favourite moments, I’m sure many motorsport fans will enjoy the retro magazine series and my six most memorable races from the sport with Readly and Motor Sport magazine” – Jenson Button

Readly digital subscription app provides inspiration for motorsport fans with unlimited reading to top motorsport titles such as Motor Sport Magazine, Auto sport, CAR Magazine and Auto Express. During 2020 over 140,000 issues of magazines were distributed and read 99 million times on the Readly digital magazine app.

Jenson Button is fronting Readly’s ‘Step back in time’ retro campaign. Readly is offering two month free unlimited reading to over 5000 magazines and republished retro issues from 22nd June until 30th of September 2021, then £7.99 a month thereafter. Visit www.readly.com for more information.

“Motor Sport magazine is the longest-running motor racing publication in the world. We’ve been covering the heroes, drama and innovations of the sport for 96 years. Alongside the print publication we have an award winning website, e-shop and app. We are really excited to be teaming up with an innovative digital partner to further the expansion of our digital offering, and to be the launch partner for Readly Retros. This new series will give motorsport fans even more ways to consume great racing content,” – Zamir Walimohamed, Head of Digital at Motor Sport magazine.