Illustrator Hattie Stewart to bring art to Portsmouth

Portsmouth’s urban regeneration initiative recently launched its second fundraising offensive, to create a one-of-a-kind large-scale public artwork.

“When The Orchard Park Regeneration team got in touch to propose this collaboration, I jumped at the opportunity to work with them to bring people together and create a platform for positive change. Throughout my career, I’ve been lucky enough to work on some memorable projects, but this will be my first custom-designed basketball court surface! I love the idea of this public artwork becoming a living and breathing part of the community.” – Hattie Stewart

Having hit its £30,000 Crowdfunding target in just 8 weeks, Orchard Park Regeneration Project is forging ahead this month with phase two of its initiative to use sport and street art as a conduit for social change. Aiming to put Portsmouth on the map, the team has commissioned celebrated international artist and illustrator Hattie Stewart to create a one-of-a-kind artwork on the Orchard Park’s soon-to-be-resurfaced community basketball court.

Raising £20,000 for Phase Two of the Orchard Park Regeneration Project would mean Portsmouth rubbing shoulders with Paris, New York and London by being one of the only cities in the world to be home to a large-scale public artwork of this kind, organisers note.

Working with award-winning production team Absolutely Studio, Hattie Stewart has created three mock up court designs using the vibrant, tongue-in-cheek visual style which led to her being named an icon and ‘darling of the art world’ by British GQ. Known for her ‘doodlebombed’ magazine covers that went viral in 2010, Stewart has since worked with the likes of House of Holland, MAC Cosmetics, Apple, Pepsi and Adidas and showcases her work around the globe.

Starting work on Phase One this summer, the Orchard Park Regeneration Project is a joint venture from local clothing brand Chain Net Apparel and social enterprise company FORM+FUNCTION

It will transform Orchard Park, one of the Portsmouth’s most popular but neglected basketball courts and only one in the city to specifically cater for 3×3 basketball play, into an uplifting space for the surrounding community. Striving to empower the city’s diverse community to help create uplifting spaces where they can be active and feel safe, it forms part of Basketball England’s ongoing campaign to improve outdoor facilities across the UK.

As well as Hattie Stewart’s game-changing artwork, the urban regeneration initiative’s secondary drive builds on the regeneration of the Orchard Park court by creating of a permanent on-site sports hub. Designed to forge long-term relationships with the communities that use the park and build new ones, it will also act as a visible presence of positive activity proven to tackle antisocial behaviour. Encouraging more change through action, Chain Net Apparel will run regular coaching sessions, store equipment and host tournaments and events driving footfall to the city.

The Crowdfunder for the Orchard Park Project ends on 12th July 2021 to support visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/orchard-park-artwork