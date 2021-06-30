Samantha Giles brings the story of Rosemary and the Book of the Dead to life

The publication is a young-reader adventure that follows three lovable characters across England and Egypt with engaging riddles to solve and a mystery to crack.

Full of heart-warming relationships, heart-racing action, wacky humour, and a celebration of the things that make us diverse it draws on Samantha’s experience with Wicca and as a spell weaver.

Everything has been back to normal in Rosemary’s world since her witch and wizard house guests disappeared – her dad’s cloud has gone away, her mum’s been around more, and her little sister, Lois, has been windier than ever.

So when an ancient artefact goes missing from the British Museum and her mum returns from her new soap-opera job with actual holes in her body, Rosemary knows something bad is happening, and she and the gang are the only ones who can crack this latest mystery.

Travelling through secret underground tunnels across England, around the Egyptian desert, and into the Great Sphinx of Giza, Rosemary, Adi, and Lois must solve a series of riddles and save the Book of the Dead before the evil Mal Vine beats them to it and her mother disappears entirely – forever.

Rosemary and the Book of the Dead is the second children’s novel from Samantha Giles who is probably best known for her role in ITV’s rural serial Emmerdale. Samantha is loved by millions of viewers for her popular portrayal of Bernice Blackstock in the programme, a part she first played in 1998.

She has also been a regular character in three series of ITV’s Where The Heart Is and Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, as well as lead guest roles in many other well-known TV programmes. She started writing about four years ago, inspired by a dream she had about the four witch characters that feature in her debut, Rosemary and the Witches of Pendle Hill. Other than acting and writing, she also has her own website where you can find out more about Samantha and her books as well as purchase her spell kits.

Published by Agora Books, Available in Paperback and eBook, Rosemary and the Book of the Dead is released on 14th October 2021; ISBN 9781913099985 | eBook Price £2.99 | Paperback Price £6.99