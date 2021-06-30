Amazon Prime unleash Toofaan trailer

Amazon Prime Video have today unveiled the trailer for their boxing drama, Toofaan.

Amazon also revealed the film will be the first to premiere on Amazon Prime simultaneously in Hindi and English as of July 16th, 2021, across 240 countries and territories.

Under forced circumstances, an orphan boy born from the streets of Dongri, grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and a compassionate young woman named Ananya who guides him to take the right path.

With love and guidance, he finds his calling in sports and takes up the journey into becoming a world class Boxer. This is an inspiring story. Even the poor and marginalized, beaten by life circumstances, can become the heroes of the nation by giving up the other part of life and adopting the right path. Toofaan is set in Bombay. The city of Bombay is like the third character of the film.

Bombay is Megapolis and one of the greater cities in India. It is a true cosmopolitan city and a melting pot for various cultures and religions. Mumbai runs on the spirit of Mumbaikars. This “spirit” is indeed Mumbai’s proudest possession which we also see in our film through our characters.

In a first for Amazon Prime, fans will have the opportunity to watch megastar Farhan Akhtar (also UN Women’s first male Goodwill Ambassador) in both Hindi and English. Farhan plays the role of a reformed goon who seeks to make a name for himself in the sport of boxing. Set in India, the drama takes audiences on a journey of his fall and triumphant comeback from the streets of Mumbai slums against all odds.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Presented by Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment, whom were behind India’s first ever Amazon Prime Video original series, Emmy nominated Inside Edge, and ROMP Pictures, Toofaan’s new trailer has piqued the excitement of global audiences who catch a glimpse of Farhan Akhtar as they have never seen him before