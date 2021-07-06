Absolut brings the party via virtual event featuring MNEK and DJ Joel Corry

After a year of being apart Absolut vodka is digitally connecting people for an epic night of music, art and mixology at an exclusive Absolut #TogetherIRL event.

Taking place on Thursday 15th July from 7 pm the digital celebration invites everyone to join in the fun and connect wherever they are, embracing the power of togetherness – it’s set to be a night to remember.

Guests are invited to join from anywhere in the UK and enjoy exclusive performances from MNEK and DJ Joel Corry, the duo behind the global hit ‘Head & Heart‘, alongside the unstoppable DJ-sisters The Collyer Twins, with the evening hosted by comedian, Munya Chawawa. Viewers can tune in for free with their friends via Absolut’s Facebook page to watch the action.

Prior to the event guests can order a limited edition Absolut #TogetherIRL: Cocktail Kit from Fever.com for £24.95, giving them the opportunity to mix cocktails alongside the Absolut bartenders, and cocktail favourite Quarantini Bar! The kit includes all the ingredients to create four cocktails, 2x Absolut Espresso Martinis and 2x Absolut Passionfruit Martinis.

As well as exclusive interviews and performances Absolut will celebrate its connection with the art community, showcasing the creation of a digital ‘sound portrait’ produced by contemporary artist, JP Jones. The piece will evoke a multisensory exploration of the mind and fuse laser kinetics with sound to create powerful patterns, shapes and lines powered by The Collyer Twins soundtracks from the evening.

For more information on the Absolut #TogetherIRL virtual event head to fever.com or keep an eye on Absolut’s social media account @absolutUK for further information.Please note, sales for cocktail boxes will close on Monday 12th July at 10am to ensure boxes arrive in time for the event on Thursday 15th July.