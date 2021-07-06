RunfestRun to go ahead at new venue

RunFestRun will take place on 27-29 August 2021 at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire.

RunFestRun have announced new dates and a new venue for their 2021 event. To guarantee smooth-running with maximum safety, the festival will move to the August Bank Holiday weekend at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire.

“Our commitment to make RunFestRun happen has never been greater, especially when running has played such an important part in keeping spirits up through a difficult year. We’ve been itching to get back on the road doing what we love – entertaining our running communities and creating memories through live events. The new dateline enables us to operate at a time when all restrictions should be lifted giving our visitors the chance to enjoy the weekend feeling safe.” – RunFestRun technical director and former British Athlete Steve Cram CBE

RunFestRun will take place alongside Chris Evans’ CarFest, the family festival that raises millions for UK Children’s Charities. RunFestRun will operate as originally planned throughout the day, with a fantastic series of runs, designed by the legendary Steve Cram CBE, through the grounds of Laverstoke Park Farm. When not running, visitors will be able to enjoy inspiring talks from running heroes including Paula Radcliffe and Colin Jackson, family activities, a shopping village featuring great brands, and fabulous street food and drink.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as organisers have just announced a whole host of incredible names who will join the line up on the Nuzest Get Active Stage. So far, familiar names joining Paula, Steve and Colin include Chris Thompson (Olympian), Sally Gunnell (Olympic Gold Medallist), Jo Pavey (five time Olympian), Anna McNuff (adventurer and new mum), David Hellard (ultra runner), Jamie McDonald (aka Adventure Man), Huw Jack Brassington (broadcaster), Lisa Jackson (runner and author) and Shakira Akabusi (pre & post-natal health expert). More names are expected to be announced soon.

Come evening, RunFestRun visitors will join CarFest to party safely into the night with headline acts including Texas, Rick Astley, McFly, James Blunt, All Saints.

The last year has seen a huge surge in people taking up running as a way of exercising and escaping the challenges of lockdown. Running apps such as Strava and Couch to 5k have experienced a phenomenal increase in activity. Running can be a very social experience with running clubs and annual races normally taking place all over the country. But in the last 12 months, running has been more of a solitary sport for most people.

RunFestRun wants to bring runners back together safely and offer a unique opportunity to enjoy and celebrate the sport they all love. The organisers are constantly monitoring government guidelines and working with local authorities to ensure RunFestRun is safe and enjoyable for all.

RunFestRun, proudly sponsored by Volvo, tickets and more information: www.runfestrun.co.uk