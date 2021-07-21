Claudia Winkleman Rides a Massive Horse

…to Promote CBD Partnership.

“I’ve always wanted to lead a revolution and I’m delighted to be partnering with Cannaray CBD to lead the UK’s CBD revolution. I’ve become obsessed with CBD this year as it really helps me sleep and stay calm during bonkers days. I use the Cannaray CBD oils and capsules – I am officially in love with them.” – Claudia Winkleman

This new partnership reflects Claudia’s own personal interest in CBD, her authentic support for the brand and her true belief in the positive impacts that Cannaray CBD products can have on everyday life. Claudia started using Cannaray CBD at the end of 2020 after her cousin recommended CBD to help improve sleep and to cope with overall work and life pressures.

Having used Cannaray CBD oils and capsules for over 6 months prior to the partnership, Claudia is well versed on the therapeutic benefits of CBD and uses Cannaray CBD products to help her unwind and to improve her quality of sleep.

Cannaray CBD aims to help millions of people to benefit from CBD by making it easy and enjoyable to try their range of products, which includes CBD Oil Drops for day & night, Capsules, Gummies and a Muscle Balm. The range has been developed with great taste and world-class quality at its heart, and every product batch is triple lab tested to guarantee purity.

The announcement today also marks the launch of Cannaray’s “Join the CBD Revolution” national outdoor and digital advertising campaign, in which Claudia encourages those who are curious about CBD to join her and the 9 million others in the UK already using CBD wellness products.

Priced from £18, Cannaray’s full CBD range is available to purchase direct or from 1500 retailer outlets across the UK including Tesco, ASDA and Superdrug. CBD is usually located in the Vitamins and Supplements aisle.