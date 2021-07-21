Cinderella On Ice announces new 2022 dates

The huge family ice show Cinderella On Ice has announced 2022 dates due to Covid summer uncertainty.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the events industry and coronavirus, in particular the spread of the new Delta Variant. It is with heavy hearts that the team behind Fairytales On Ice have had to come to the difficult decision to postpone this years Cinderella on Ice Tour.

The company notes the decision has been made for ‘the welfare of all of our customers’ and that they ‘simply cannot take any unnecessary risks where this virus is concerned’. Thus in keeping with current government and local authority guidance, they state that their ‘only option is to sadly postpone the events’.

The new 2022 dates are:

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln – 14th – 20th February 2022

Roko Health Club, York – 23rd – 27th February 2022

Stewarts Park, Middlesbrough – 2nd – 6th March 2022

Manchester – 9th – 13th March 2022

Royal Highland Showground, Edinburgh – 16th – 20th March 2022

Rainton Arena, Durham – 23rd – 27th March 2022

Hickstead Showground, Brighton – 31st March – 6th April 2022

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but we promised to take you and your families on a magical and enchanting journey, and this is something we simply must deliver to its fullest potential. It would mean a great deal to us if you could hold on to your tickets as the magic will return bigger and better than ever! We will take care of everything for you, and you will not need to do anything moving forward.” – Cinderella On Ice.

Back in May TV star and champion of ‘Dancing On Ice,’ Dan Whiston was announced to be headlining the brand new, multi-million-pound extravaganza Cinderella On Ice billed as ‘the largest UK touring ice show in 2021.’

The producers ‘Fairytale On Ice’ have, over the course of the past 27 years, earned the reputation as being a leading ice show producer, entertaining millions of fans in more than 30 countries, over 6 continents, and as far afield as Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Hawaii, Indonesia and Brazil.

For those who cannot make the new dates or for further information visit: www.fairytaleonice.com