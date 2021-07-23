Mike Skinner for Launch Party of Forum Birmingham

The stage is now set for Forum Birmingham to come good on its promises. The bar will be raised once more with a season jam-packed with cutting-edge lineups of world-class DJs, live acts and influential promotions. The club itself has been fully renovated, the original woven wooden sprung dance floor is back in action, and there are newly polished concrete floors, a steel mezzanine for overarching views and a world-renowned line array V-Series sound system from d&b audiotechnik. On top of this, Space 54 is a brand new second room with its own high spec light and sound offering a more intimate vibe.

And so to the launch. This is an eclectic but well-curated line-up headlined by Streets frontman, Mike Skinner, one of the most iconic musicians to have come out of Birmingham. He is a pioneer of the garage sound that is now so globally recognised and as a DJ he knows how to cook up a real party as he draws on grime, drum and bass, house and plenty in between.

He is joined by an a-team of Forum Birmingham residents including edgy house man Theo Kottis, Phantasy Sound boss and indie kid Erol Alkan, garage kingpin and Rinse regular Oneman, the much-hyped party starter Barely Legal, the exciting Shosh from 24 Hour Garage Girls, Hammer plus Yung Singh.

For more information, ticket sign up and sale head over to; forumbirmingham.uk/launchparty