The easiest and hardest reality telly shows to get onto

Love Island applicants only have a 0.08% chance of appearing on the show, making it the hardest UK TV show to get on for applicants, Countdown is revealed as the easiest with a 29.76% chance of making the final cut.

Love Island has been revealed as the UK’s hardest reality TV show to appear on, according to new research from Uswitch. With almost 30,000 application searches made a year by hopeful ‘islanders’, but just 11 contestants to kick off the show and an average of 22 as the show goes on, anyone setting their sights on the villa only has a 0.08% of going all the way.

The research analysed Google search data to find out which shows are attracting the most applications from reality TV hopefuls and then compared this to the number of final contestants per series to work out which are the easiest and hardest reality TV shows to get on. Philip Schofield’s The Cube, with £250,000 up for grabs in prize money, is the second hardest show to secure a place, with a success rate of just 0.10% for applicants. In third, it’s Married At First Sight, with almost 4,000 brave brides or grooms applying to take part in the show, all facing just a 0.16% chance of making it down the aisle.

The Circle pulls in more than twice the number of application searches as Married At First Sight, a huge 8,640 annual searches by people looking to apply, but with more contestant spots on offer, it also gives would-be reality TV stars a 0.16% chance of making the final 14. And in the fifth position, it’s the third romantic reality TV show in the top five, First Dates, offering a 0.26% chance of walking through Fred’s famous restaurant doors for anyone searching for ‘the one’.

The UK’s top 20 hardest reality TV shows to appear on:

Reality TV show Annual application searches Contestants per series Chance of appearing on the show for applicants 1 Love Island 28,800 22 0.08% 2 The Cube 15,600 16 0.10% 3 Married At First Sight 3,840 6 0.16% 4 The Circle 8640 14 0.16% 5 First Dates 22,800 60 0.26% 6 DIY SOS 2040 6 0.29% 7 The Wall 4680 16 0.34% 8 Beat The Chasers 1320 5 0.38% 9 The Great British Bake Off 3120 12 0.38% 10 The Apprentice 3,840 16 0.42% 11 Your Garden Made Perfect 1320 6 0.45% 12 The Repair Shop 10560 52 0.49% 13 Gogglebox 7,080 44 0.62% 14 Garden rescue 1320 10 0.76% 15 Glow Up 1320 10 0.76% 16 Tipping Point 7,080 60 0.85% 17 Race Across The World 1080 10 0.93% 18 Catchphrase 3,120 30 0.96% 19 Your Home Made Perfect 600 6 1.00% 20 Masterchef 5760 60 1.04%

At the other end of the scale, the research also reveals which shows offer up the best odds for anyone looking for their five minutes of fame. Countdown, with 125 shows a series, is the easiest TV show to appear on, giving applicants a 29.76% chance of getting to sit beside the famous Countdown Clock. Dress To Impress sees fashion-loving contestants competing in a shopping showdown to win a blind date, and with a 20% chance of getting on the show, it’s the second easiest show to appear on.

In third, its Dinner Date, another dating show that mixes love with culinary prowess, and it gives a 20% success rate for applicants. A Place In the Sun gives house hunters a 15.56% chance of making it to our screens whilst looking for their next property, and in fifth it’s Supermarket Sweep, a nostalgic staple, now refreshed for 2021 with Rylan at the host, giving competitive shoppers an 11.36% chance of making it to the shop floor.

The UK’s 20 easiest reality TV shows to appear on:

Reality TV show Annual application searches Contestants per Series Chance of appearing on the show for applicants 1 Countdown 840 250 29.76% 2 Dress To Impress 240 48 20.00% 3 Dinner Date 480 96 20.00% 4 A Place In The Sun 360 56 15.56% 5 Supermarket Sweep 1,320 150 11.36% 6 Tenable 2520 245 9.72% 7 Ibiza Weekender 240 20 8.33% 8 Family Fortunes 1320 100 7.58% 9 Mastermind 1680 124 7.38% 10 The Chase 4,680 300 6.41% 11 Coach Trip 240 14 5.83% 12 Location, Location, Location 360 16 4.44% 13 Game of Talents 360 14 3.89% 14 Take Me Out 1680 64 3.81% 15 Too Hot To Handle 480 14 2.92% 16 Dragons Den 3120 90 2.88% 17 Britains Got Talent 840 24 2.86% 18 I Can See Your Voice 1680 48 2.86% 19 Interior Design Masters 360 10 2.78% 20 Come Dine With Me 2040 50 2.45%

To read the full research, visit https://www.uswitch.com/broadband/most-reality-tv-applications.