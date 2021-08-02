Stars unite against dementia for Alzheimer’s Society’s Memory Walks

Jessica Ennis-Hill, John Bishop, Vicky McClure, Hugh Dennis, Sally Lindsay, Sue Holderness, Iwan Rheon, Kevin Whately, Arlene Phillips and Emma Barton are backing the fundraising events taking place this September and October.

TV’s biggest stars are putting their best foot forward this Autumn, joining thousands in support of Alzheimer’s Society’s flagship fundraising event Memory Walk, sponsored by Santander, taking place throughout September and October 2021. Famous faces are backing the public who are taking part to raise vital funds for people affected by dementia, many of whom are in desperate need of support in the wake of the pandemic.

Line of Duty star and Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador Vicky McClure will be taking part in a Memory Walk local to her and urging others to do the same.

“Last year, while we couldn’t walk together in person, I was determined that my family and I would walk in memory of my nana locally anyway, and I was in awe of the sheer number of people who also stepped onto their local streets to raise vital funds for the charity. This year, I am delighted to say that people can again unite at 20 locations across the UK, to create new memories together and support the 850,000 people with dementia. There’s never been a better or more important time to get involved.” – Vicky McClure

Comedic legends Hugh Dennis and John Bishop will also be supporting Memory Walk and Only Fools and Horses‘ favourite, Sue Holderness will be taking part in memory of her late mother. Actor Sally Lindsay who starred in Still Open All Hours and has recently finished filming her latest project will be attending a walk, in memory of her grandmother.

Thousands of people are expected to walk in celebration or in memory of a loved one living with dementia, with the leading dementia charity hosting 20 organised walks across the UK from Brighton to Newcastle. People can also organise their own Memory Walk at a time and location of their choice with a group of close friends and family. However, people choose to take part, money raised will help Alzheimer’s Society continue to support the 850,000 people with dementia through its vital services (like the Dementia Connect support line) which have been used over 5 and a half million times since March 2020

“I’ll be walking in memory of my darling mum and for the 850,000 people living with dementia today in the UK. It’s lovely jubbly that people have a choice to take part in a local event or take on their own Memory Walk this year – all that matters is that as many people as possible get involved and raise as much money as possible, with every step counting towards a world without dementia.” – Sue Holderness

Dancer and choreographer, Dame Arlene Phillips, is supporting this campaign in memory of her late father, Abraham, who had Alzheimer’s. Game of Thrones villain Iwan Rheon lends his support in tribute to his Nain, Beryl, who sadly died from vascular dementia in 2008.

Visit memorywalk.org.uk to find out more about organising your own Memory Walk or taking part in Alzheimer’s Society’s organised events this Autumn.