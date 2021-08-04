Instagram can bring in the cash for celebs

How Much Do Ant & Dec, Holly & Phil and MORE TV Stars Earn On Instagram?

LoanPig has collated a list of the most well-known TV presenters in the UK and using Instagrams Influencers earnings calculator have worked out who is earning the most per post! The findings note that their stats show This Morning’s Holly Willoughby is earning an average of £6,674 and Phillip Schofield earns up to £4,466 while Ant and Dec have a combined 4.3 million followers and earn £6,200 per post

Love Island host Laura Whitmore earns £2,350 while David Attenborough has over 6 million followers and can earn £8,778.00 and Stacey Dooley, well known for presenting BBC documentaries, has 989,000 Instagram followers and can earn over £1,000 per post.

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are also popular with fans, with a combined 1.3 million followers.

TV Presenters Instagram handle Instagram followers Estimated earnings per post Ant & Dec @antanddec 4.3 million £6,201.00 Dermot O’Leary @dermotoleary 697,000 £1,489.00 Clare Balding @clarebalding 48,400 £175.00 Graham Norton @grahnort 538,000 £1,153.00 Phillip Schofield @schofe 3.1 million £4,466.00 Holly Willoughby @hollywilloughby 7.3 million £6,674.00 Laura Whitmore @thewhitmore 1.5 million £2,315.00 Claudia Winkleman @claudiawinkle 615,000 £739.00 Tess Daly @tessdaly 765,000 £1,639.00 Emma Willis @emmawillisofficial 1.8 million £2,563.00 Anna Williamson @annawilliamsonofficial 251,000 £493.00 Stacey Dooley @sjdooley 989,000 £1,312.00 David Attenborough @davidattenborough 6.1 million £8,778.00 Rochelle Humes @rochellehumes 2.1 million £3,113.00

Methodology: LoanPig collated a seed list of TV presenters and using https://app.influencermarketinghub.com/ worked out how much they are earning per Instagram post.