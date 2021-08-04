Supercell of Alec Baldwin, Skeet Ulrich, Anne Heche, Daniel Diemer and Jordan Kristine Seamón

ILY Films have acquired the UK rights of Alec Baldwin action/disaster film Supercell, currently in post-production.

Starring Alec Baldwin (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Departed), Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale, Escape Room), Anne Heche (Wildcard, Donnie Brasco), Daniel Diemer (The Man in High Castle, The Half of It) and Jordan Kristine Seamón (We Are Who We Are), the film is directed by Herbert James Winterstern from a script he wrote with Anna Elizabeth James. Producers are Short Porch Pictures’ Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher, and Thomasville Pictures’ Ryan Donnell Smith.

“Our friends at ILY Films are just the very best in the business at creating event releases for our films and maximizing the appeal of the films with cinema fans. We could not be happier to see Supercell in their very capable hands. Watch out UK – a storm is coming.” – Delphine Perrier, COO of Highland Film Group

ILY Films has previously released Hard Kill (Bruce Willis), Me You Madness (Ed Westwick, Louise Linton) and most recently Out of Death, starring Bruce Willis and Jaime King. It acquired all the titles through Highland Film Group, who continue to represent international sales across all titles including Supercell.

The film follows William (Daniel Diemer), a good-hearted teenager, always lived in hopes of following in his father’s footsteps, the legendary storm chaser Bill Brody, killed by a massive super tornado. A mysterious package of his father’s old journals sparks William to run away from his still-grieving mother, Quinn (Anne Heche). His father’s legacy has now been turned into a prestigious thrilling storm-chasing tourist business, managed by the greedy and reckless Zane Rogers (Alec Baldwin).

William takes the lead on a storm chase with his dad’s old partner Roy (Skeet Ulrich), but the tornadoes have only gotten bigger and Zane pushes his clients toward the heart of the uber destructive storms. William’s mother anxiously searches for her son to save him from the beast that killed his father not knowing that Zane is now using William, son of the great Bill Brody, as a tourist attraction and leads the group deep into the eye of the most dangerous supercell ever seen.

The movie is scheduled for release in 2022.